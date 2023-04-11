The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series, improved to 20-14, while the Bulldogs fell to 18-15. The two teams conclude the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 18.

CLEMSON -- Billy Amick went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a three-run homer in the fourth inning that put Clemson ahead for good in its 8-1 victory over Georgia at Foley Field on Tuesday night.

After the Bulldogs scored a two-out run in the third inning, Amick crushed a three-run homer, his third of the year, with two outs in the fourth inning.

The Tigers then scored four runs in the fifth inning to build a 7-1 lead. Will Taylor and Amick belted run-scoring doubles to highlight the uprising.

Clemson added an insurance run in the eighth inning on Cam Cannarella’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Willie Weiss (2-0) earned the win by striking out the only batter he faced in the third inning.

Seven Tiger pitchers combined to limit the Bulldogs to only five hits in the game. Bulldog batters struck out 12 times. Rocco Reid got the start for the Tigers, allowing three hits and one earned run in 2.2 innings. B.J. Bailey, Tristan Smith, Jay Dill, Reed Garris and Ty Olenchuk joined Weiss in combining for 6.1 innings of shutout relief work.

Georgia starter Luke Wagner (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs on four hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

Clemson outhit UGA 9-5. Benjamin Blackwell added two hits for the Tigers.

The Tigers return home to face Notre Dame in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend, beginning Friday at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

