R.J. Godfrey was one of three Tigers to reach double figures in scoring Saturday night versus Florida State. (Getty Images)

Clemson's late-game shooting woes continued, as the Tigers made just one field goal in the final four minutes. Their eight made free throws were enough to maintain separation over the Seminoles. The barrage of whistles kept the crowd quiet for the entire first half until Chase Hunter's 3-pointer just before the buzzer sparked new life and created a 38-28 lead at halftime. Girard kept the crowd roaring with back-to-back deep 3-pointers early in the second half, extending Clemson's lead to 12 points. Turnovers remained an issue, as the Tigers committed 15 that FSU conveted into 18 points. Hunter had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 36 minutes and added four assists with two rebounds. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! PJ Hall had a challenging night, scoring just seven points in 16 minutes before fouling out on a technical with 40 seconds remaining. It was his lowest-scoring game since Dec 30, 2022 against N.C. State.