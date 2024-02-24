Clemson holds off Florida State in 74-63 win
CLEMSON -- The fans crowding into Littlejohn Coliseum were no strangers to the trill of the ref's whistle.
A total of 42 personal fouls were called Saturday night, ultimately tipping the scales in Clemson's favor as the Tigers capitalized on their opportunities from the free throw line, going 24-for-30 compared to 11-of-15 for Florida State.
Led by Joe Girard's 24-point performance, the Tigers (19-8, 9-7) secured a 74-63 victory over the Seminoles (14-13, 8-8).
Clemson's four consecutive victories over FSU are the Tigers' longest streak in program history.
Clemson's late-game shooting woes continued, as the Tigers made just one field goal in the final four minutes. Their eight made free throws were enough to maintain separation over the Seminoles.
The barrage of whistles kept the crowd quiet for the entire first half until Chase Hunter's 3-pointer just before the buzzer sparked new life and created a 38-28 lead at halftime.
Girard kept the crowd roaring with back-to-back deep 3-pointers early in the second half, extending Clemson's lead to 12 points.
Turnovers remained an issue, as the Tigers committed 15 that FSU conveted into 18 points.
Hunter had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 36 minutes and added four assists with two rebounds.
PJ Hall had a challenging night, scoring just seven points in 16 minutes before fouling out on a technical with 40 seconds remaining. It was his lowest-scoring game since Dec 30, 2022 against N.C. State.
In Hall's absence, several players stepped up for Clemson. RJ Godfrey contributed 12 points and six rebounds, while Jack Clark and Ian Schieffelin each grabbed 11 rebounds.
Clemson, which trailed just 3:13 minutes, shot 44-percent from the floor, but was just 6-of-22 (27.3%) from three-point range. The Tigers were 24-of-30 (80%) at the foul line.
FSU was held to 36.9% shooting and just a 4-for-19 (21.1%) clip from long range.
Clemson will be back at Littlejohn on Tuesday against Pittsburgh (18-9, 9-7). Tip-off is at 7 PM and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
