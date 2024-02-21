PJ Hall's birthday brought plenty of celebration, but revenge on the road was the best present the Tigers' received Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Led by Ian Schieffelin's 19 points, a game-high, Clemson (18-8, 8-7 ACC) avenged a January loss to Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-12), 81-57, in the McCamish Pavilion.

In the Tigers' first matchup against the Yellow Jackets, extra basketball was needed for the visiting team to pull off the upset.

In round two, Clemson controlled much of the contest, trailing only 35 seconds.

The Tigers surged to a 23-9 lead to open the contest and held a 43-31 advantage at halftime, never looking back for the final twenty minutes.