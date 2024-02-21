Clemson impressive in 81-57 road win over Georgia Tech
PJ Hall's birthday brought plenty of celebration, but revenge on the road was the best present the Tigers' received Wednesday night in Atlanta.
Led by Ian Schieffelin's 19 points, a game-high, Clemson (18-8, 8-7 ACC) avenged a January loss to Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-12), 81-57, in the McCamish Pavilion.
In the Tigers' first matchup against the Yellow Jackets, extra basketball was needed for the visiting team to pull off the upset.
In round two, Clemson controlled much of the contest, trailing only 35 seconds.
The Tigers surged to a 23-9 lead to open the contest and held a 43-31 advantage at halftime, never looking back for the final twenty minutes.
Chase Hunter, an Atlanta, Ga. native, led the charge and all scorers in the second half with 11 points. Hunter totaled 18 points on the evening on 6-of-10 shooting, which also included a 4-of-6 clip from three-point range.
Clemson had 31 conversions off of 21 assists. The Tigers eclipsed their season average, totaling 15.2 assists per game.
Several passes came from drop-offs to the post, which cost the Tigers a win over NC State last Saturday.
Despite facing foul trouble, Schieffelin found a way to lead the Tigers offensively, picking up right where he left off in his first outing against the Yellow Jackets, as 13 of his 19 points came in the first half, with the Loganville, Ga. native draining all three of his shots from beyond the arc.
Joseph Girard added 14 points on 5-11 shooting. Hall tallied 11 of his own. Four of five Clemson starters logged double figures in scoring.
Georgia Tech's Tafara Gapare and Ibrahima Sacko added a game-high seven rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets shot just 30.2-percent, including 6-for-21 (28.6%) from long range.
Clemson was 53.4% from the floor, converting 14-of-29 (48.3%) from three-point range. The Tigers were 5-of-7 (71.4%) from the foul line.
Clemson has now taken five of its last seven against the Yellow Jackets.
With the victory, Brad Brownell moves to 21-9 all-time against Georgia Tech.
Clemson returns home to Littlejohn to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. on the CW Network.
