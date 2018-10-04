Clemson in lead group for acclaimed Georgia prospect
Clemson drew one of the first game visits this season from a heralded regional prospect.
Roswell (Ga.) Centennial receiver Julian Nixon took in the Tigers’ comeback victory Saturday against Syracuse with several teammates.
