Clemson in the picture for top in-state quarterback
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It won’t be long until Clemson's staff starts setting its direction for its 2020 quarterback pursuits.
One candidate who remains firmly under consideration is Myrtle Beach (S.C.) QB Luke Doty.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news