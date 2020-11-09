TigerIllustrated - Clemson Injury Updates and more from Dabo Swinney's Monday Teleconference

-- "Tough one the other night for us. That was one that got away from us for sure. We have to flush it and move on. It certainly wasn't the result we wanted, but what a game. What an epic, epic game. I am super proud of our team and our staff. Lots we have to improve on. But ... I will jump in the foxhole with this group any day of the week. We left it all on the field. I saw heart, I saw belief, toughness, courage, will, grit and a team fighting with everything that it had. Those are the hard things you have to have to be a special team. I'm just really proud of our guys.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Monday evening in his weekly news conference, this time to address his team's performance against Notre Dame as well as take a look at the days ahead as the Tigers have an open date this weekend.

"We need to play cleaner and be more precise. We have to keep moving forward. It hurts, the loss hurts. I know it hurts. I'm glad it hurts. Anybody can handle the good times. We are judged by how we handle the tough ones. It either shines you up or grinds you up. The only thing off the table for this team is that going undefeated is off the table. Hey, it has been three years since we lost a regular-season game. Give credit to Notre Dame. They played their hearts out. Just a great, great ballgame. It's unfortunate that we did not get it done.

-- An update on injuries please: "We lost a bunch of people (in the game). It was a crazy, crazy thing. We will see where they are tonight. The worst one was Frank Ladson. He had a couple of brad breaks. He hurt his foot, so he is probably going to be out for a couple of weeks. We got good news on Bryan Bresee. He had no ligament damage. We have a lot of guys who are sore. We had a couple of concussions, but hopefully this week will allow us to nurse some of these guys back to good health."

-- On Using the Open Date Week To Self Scout: "We will have a good crossover study and self-scout. We will do a lot of work on Clemson. We have a lot of things we need to improve upon. We will do that and study that. We will get our team healthy and work with our young guys. We need to get a head start on Florida State, but it is really about Clemson this week more than anything."

-- On Trevor Lawrence's return: "He will be full go. He will be ready to go tonight (in practice). He was about a day off from being ready to play Saturday night from a protocol standpoint."

-- On the experience D.J. Uiagalelei has received over the last two weeks: "There is always a silver lining. It depends on how you want to look at it. I'm glad he was able to get two starts under his belt. He was able to get two flat-out battles under his belt. That will pay huge dividends for him this year and next year ... the confidence booster for him. You won't have to hold your breath if Trevor falls down. He played not only well but amazing."

-- Clemson's practice schedule this week: "We will practice Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. We have to get our team healthy. We have to get a lot of young guys ready. We will have meetings tomorrow. We will give them a couple of days off this coming weekend. We have three games left on our schedule. Anything we get after that will be what we earn."

-- Any more precise conclusions on the running game Saturday night and what caused that to get bottled up?: "They just outplayed us ... both sides of the ball. They won the line of scrimmage. They won the turnover margin and out big-played us. We have to get better and have to improve on some things. Nothing we cannot improve on. They won third down and field position. If you don't change anything else in the entire game, if you end every drive with a kick, we win the game. We gave up 10 points on the drop ball and the turnover. That's the first time since 1973. But that'll turn and it'll change. It is something we have to improve on and we will. Now, give them a lot of credit. Some of these teams are forcing us to throw the ball. Sometimes there are a lot of guys in the hole, unblocked guys and you have to try to take advantage of it.

"We are very, very explosive and I am excited about that but I am disappointed in our running the ball over the last couple of games. We have to do a better job of helping them and we have to be cleaner and more precise in some of the things we do. But we will be fine. Same thing on defense. We were poor in stopping the run and could not keep the quarterback from extending plays. We will grow from this. A bad day but not a bad year. We all take ownership of what we have to do."