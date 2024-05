BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke is about to get his chance for a thorough look at an instate lineman who piques his interest.

The 6'5, 292-pound lineman got our attention at last year's Dabo Swinney Camp, at which point he weighed some 25 pounds less.

CLEMSON INTRIGUED BY RISING IN-STATE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!