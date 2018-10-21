Clemson is on a roll
Clemson couldn't have picked a better year to spend the first half of the season learning and growing and finding itself.
The ACC this year is ... not good. And that is ... really good for a Clemson team that had some things to work out in September and October.
Don't misunderstand: We're not taking anything away from this group or just assuming they'd have been dinged once or twice by this point had the schedule featured the rigor of recent years.
