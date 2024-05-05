BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has done quite well in fending off the vultures, as we've chronicled.

Late last season, a source close to a prominent offensive player told us something eye-opening:

"After the offense struggled at Duke, the sharks started circling. And I don't think it was just (name redacted). There had to have been plenty of others."

That was after the first game of the season, folks.

Since, we've reported that multiple Clemson players were approached with seven figure offers.

So we don't think you can underestimate the significance of ALL of Clemson's pertinent players sticking around following the latest portal window.

CLEMSON KEEPING CIRCLE TIGHT AMID PORTAL TAMPERING (For subscribers-only)

******************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!