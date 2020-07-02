 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Dabo Swinney
Clemson keeping tabs on instate offensive lineman

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

GREENVILLE -- Clemson continues to keep tabs on an instate offensive lineman with multiple power conference offers.

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes rising junior center Eli Henderson had planned to compete for an offer at the Dabo Swinney camp last month before the NCAA’s pandemic restrictions cancelled such summer events.

