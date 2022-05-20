Clemson lands 4-star cornerback

With its latest star corner from the Atlanta area an NFL second-round pick, Clemson has gone back to replenish the cupboard with an enticing prospect who fits the mold.

Strozier (6-2, 175) picked the Tigers over Tennessee, with Alabama coming in third.

A solid all-star game showing in January got the ball rolling for Strozier, who had snagged an Arkansas offer the previous month.

Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Wake Forest and Kentucky jumped in, and then more of the big boys raised eyebrows over a corner with his specifications. Strozier visited Florida at the end of January and drew an offer. Florida State responded two weeks later.

Alabama attracted him and offered a week before the first Clemson visit, and Strozier made a second sojourn back to Tennessee for a practice at the end of last month.

Corners coach Mike Reed reached out in January, and Clemson offered at its March 5 junior day. UGA also brought him in for a visit last month.

But the Tigers and Vols were the suitors that resonated, and Strozier brought his parents back to Clemson for the April 9 spring game -- two weeks after the Tennessee stop.

They then quietly arranged to be back on campus earlier late last month in order to meet with Dabo Swinney and convey his pledge.