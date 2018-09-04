Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy four-star linebacker Kane Patterson announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday, two days after concluding a weekend visit.

Patterson (6-2, 225) pulled the trigger just a week after decommitting from Ohio State.

As we foreshadowed, though, the wheels were already in motion for Clemson to flex its muscle for the flip.

Clemson offered Patterson one month ago – an offer he had heavily coveted throughout the process. His father was a walk-on at Alabama alongside Dabo Swinney and played there with the Tigers’ area recruiter, Lemanski Hall, as well.

Patterson spent all day Saturday on campus with his mother and was joined by his father for a meeting Sunday with Swinney.

The Tigers have used this class to restock the linebacker cupboard, as Patterson becomes the fifth commitment classified as a linebacker. He joins Baton Rouge (La.) University School four-star Bryton Constantin, Malvern (Penn.) Prep four-star Keith Maguire, Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star LaVonta Bentley and Swansea (S.C.)’s Greg Williams – although Williams is being deemed an athlete, as there is a chance he grows into a defensive end.