CLEMSON LANDS 4-STAR TIGHT END

Mikeska (6-5, 233) picked Clemson over offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Miami, South Carolina, UNC, Texas Tech, Baylor, Tennessee and Michigan State. All told, he claimed 43 offers. It marks the fourth straight cycle the Tigers have corralled a prominent prospect from the Lone Star State with R.J. Mickens, Andrew Mukuba and Cade Klubnik serving as predecessors. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Mikeska isn't your standard Texas product, though. He was born in Raleigh, N.C., and still has family in North Carolina and Virginia. A cousin graduated from Clemson. FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics Tight ends coach Kyle Richardson reached out in December as Mikeska's recruitment was just gaining traction.

Clemson then offered when Mikeska visited in early March for a junior day. Mikeska had planned to attend the Tigers' spring game last Saturday, but his flight was cancelled the night before. He called Dabo Swinney on Sunday to give his commitment. As a junior, Mikeska tallied 24 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns as a target for Texas A&M four-star quarterback signee Conner Weigman. His pledge comes on the heels of Clemson landing a commitment Tuesday from Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina. They join Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph as the initial members of Clemson's 2023 class.