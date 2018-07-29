"I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Reuben said Sunday from a social media account.

The Clemson Tigers picked up their 21st commitment Sunday when Kansas City (MO) defensive lineman and All-In Cookout visitor Etinosa Reuben ended his recruitment.

Reuben was one of a handful of uncommitted targets on Clemson's campus Friday night for the coaching staff's signature, summer recruiting event.

The Kansas City lineman, rated 37th nationally among strongside end prospects and eighth overall regardless of position in the state of Missouri, had been strongly considering Ohio State. The Buckeyes were regarded as the Tigers' chief competition entering the weekend.

Reuben also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, among numerous other suitors. He officially visited the Badgers and Buckeyes last month.

The highly regarded lineman becomes the fourth pledge for the Tigers on the defensive front, joining Tayquon Johnson of Wiliamsport (MD), Logan Cash of Winder (Ga.) and Ruke Orhorhoro of River Rouge, MI.

Clemson's recruiting class could reach nearly 30 signatures by the second signing day in February. The Tigers' class entered the day at No. 5 nationally according to Rivals.com, but moved up to fourth following Reuben's pledge.

Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day the Tigers landed a highly touted recruit, first with four-star linebacker Sergio Allen of Fort Valley (Ga.) on Thursday, followed by four-star backer LaVonta Bentley of Birmingham (Ala.) on Friday and four-star receiver Joseph Ngata of Folsom (Calif.) on Sunday.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Clemson's All-In Cookout in our Monday Insider.