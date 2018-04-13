Clemson’s big spring game recruiting weekend has already kicked off with a bang.

Constantin (6-2, 220) picked the Tigers over offers from Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

“Clemson is the best place for me to develop as a man, and second, develop as a player,” he told TigerIllustrated.com.

Constantin disclosed his pledge Friday afternoon while beginning his weekend visit to campus with his family.

Clemson last landed a linebacker out of the state of Louisiana 15 years ago when then Tiger assistant coach Burton Burns secured a commitment from New Orleans (La.) backer Nick Watkins.

Constantin had been entertaining offers from Kansas State and Tulane before defensive coordinator Brent Venables pulled the trigger on an offer in February.

Constantin summarily won linebackers MVP at the Rivals Camp Series competition and saw his recruiting stock take off. Tigerillustrated.com expects him to be bumped to four-star stature upon the network’s next rankings update.