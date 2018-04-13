THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson’s big spring game recruiting weekend has already kicked off with a bang.
ADDITIONAL FRIDAY RECRUITING SCOOP | More on Constantin's commitment to Clemson | Huge recruiting weekend ahead in Clemson | Clemson's running backs more involved in the passing game | Friday Insider Notes | Tigerillustrated.com's In-game CHAT thread from Friday night's game between Miami @ #3 Clemson
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Bryton Constantin has committed to Clemson.
Constantin (6-2, 220) picked the Tigers over offers from Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
“Clemson is the best place for me to develop as a man, and second, develop as a player,” he told TigerIllustrated.com.
Constantin disclosed his pledge Friday afternoon while beginning his weekend visit to campus with his family.
Clemson last landed a linebacker out of the state of Louisiana 15 years ago when then Tiger assistant coach Burton Burns secured a commitment from New Orleans (La.) backer Nick Watkins.
Constantin had been entertaining offers from Kansas State and Tulane before defensive coordinator Brent Venables pulled the trigger on an offer in February.
Constantin summarily won linebackers MVP at the Rivals Camp Series competition and saw his recruiting stock take off. Tigerillustrated.com expects him to be bumped to four-star stature upon the network’s next rankings update.
He is currently billed 19th overall regardless of position in the state of Louisiana, 31st nationally among outside linebacker prospects.
He becomes Clemson’s fifth commitment in this recruiting class, joining four-star defensive back Joseph Charleston of Milton (Ga.), wide receiver Brannon Spector of Calhoun (Ga.), Bradenton (Fla.) kicker Aidan Swanson and Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay.
Clemson's coaching staff is expected to take a full (25+ signatures) recruiting class next winter.
Stay tuned to TigerIllustrated.com for more from the Tigers’ major spring recruiting weekend.