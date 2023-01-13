Bentancur (6-4, 230), ranked No. 100 nationally by Rivals.com , picked Clemson over finalists Oregon and Ohio State.

Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic four-star tight end Christian Bentancur announced his pledge to the Tigers Friday afternoon. Bentancur had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has nabbed its first commitment of the offseason recruiting spree.

He also had offers from Florida State, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, South Carolina, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Auburn and Arkansas among others.

"For me, it's the family relationships," Bentancur told Tigerillustrated.com of Clemson earlier this month. "All the relationships I've built through this process with the Clemson coaches have been great, and it really shows how much of a family they are. Obviously it's a business, but it's also about relationships, and they show how they'll have your back."

Bentancur would be Clemson's first signee from Illinois since Jamie Cumbie in 2006, although Cumbie moved to the state from South Carolina during his high school career. Before Cumbie, the Tigers hadn't signed someone from the state since 1977.

It started with Clemson's culture appealing to Bentancur and his family, prompting a trip to the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

Bentancur earned an offer at the camp, as he did at several other big-name programs during the month.

He spent the fall taking in games of various suitors, checking out Ohio State, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Penn State.

Those led up to his trip for Clemson's victory over Louisville in early November.

Bentancur would cap the fall with a visit to Oregon, whom we characterized as the Tigers' biggest threat.