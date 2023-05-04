"After being in Greensboro for four years, I kind of outgrew it and was looking for a new challenge," Leyte told Tigerillustrated.com . "Clemson just checked every single one of those boxes for me."

Clemson has scored the big man it was looking for in the transfer market.

He visited campus Wednesday and informed the staff of his pledge at the end of the stay.

"The whole experience stood out," he said. "That's why it was a no-brainer. Everything was amazing. They were great people."

Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Iowa, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Richmond and Wyoming had been involved to varying degrees, and several requested a visit. Richmond was the only other trip taken.

Leyte (6-10, 235), a Netherlands native, averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds as a senior starter last season. He shot 48.5 percent from the field and 65.3 percent from the free-throw line.

"Clemson's playing style just fit me, and I love their coaching tree," he said. "I want to coach after college, so I think that will be great given that coach (Brad) Brownell has such a large coaching tree. I think I can learn a lot from him."

His season-high was a 16-point performance against Chattanooga in February, and he reached double-figures scoring in 13 of 32 contests.

He played four full seasons with the Spartans -- the last two as a starter -- and has his COVID year of eligibility remaining.

Leyte said his strengths include his team defense and using angles and footwork to finish at the rim.

He matriculated to UNCG after spending his final two years of high school at New Hampton (N.H.). Bucknell and Lafayette also offered out of high school.