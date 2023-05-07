Brad Brownell has capped his portal class with the backcourt shooting and scoring targeted.

He averaged 16.4 points and three assistants per game last season for the Orange.

He also shot 38-percent from 3-point range, 40.3 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from the foul line.

Girard becomes the Tigers' fourth addition from the portal this offseason, joining N.C. State forward Jack Clark, UNCG center Bas Leyte and Air Force perimeter shooter Jake Heidbreder.

With the departures of Brevin Galloway and Hunter Tyson, Clemson's staff viewed its primary need as replenishing the 3-point shooting and shotmaking of its veteran guards.

Girard brings an establishing scoring presence and a shooting threat opponents will have to account for each possession, both on and off the ball.

The Glens Falls, N.Y., native was viewed as one of the most coveted distant shooters and scorers in the transfer market.

Girard took official visits to LSU and Clemson last month, then shut down his recruitment despite interest from a large number of other suitors.

Girard, a four-year starter for the Orange, will enter next season with 123 career games started where he has averaged 13.2 ppg, while averaging 36-percent from three-point range. Girard also is 86.3-percent for his career from the free throw line.

