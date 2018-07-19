Clemson leading big for four-star linebacker, decision coming
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
When 2018 rolled in, Lavonta Bentley quickly became one of the hottest recruits in the country.
Nebraska offered during the spring, but in January and into February, he was picking up offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oregon and others.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news