Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-25 10:10:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson legacy set to camp again with eye on offer

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A local quarterback with numerous power conference offers plans to camp at Clemson again to see if an offer materializes.

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter reached out a week ago to invite Greenville (S.C.)’s Davis Beville, with whom the Tigers have considerable familiarity.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}