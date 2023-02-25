Box score Clemson put together its most impressive first-half performance of the season Saturday, scoring 54 points and carrying a 25-point lead over N.C. State into halftime in front of a stunned crowd at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Tigers, who never trailed, would not relent in the second half en route to a dominating 96-71 win over the Wolfpack. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! The stakes couldn’t have been higher, as Clemson (21-8, 13-5) not only maintained sole possession of fourth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings but also kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Brevin Galloway, who had 20 points by halftime, led the Tigers with a game-high 28 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Tensions were high between both teams Saturday in a game where multiple technical fouls were called. (Getty)

Galloway drilled one of his four three-pointers just under four minutes in, putting the Tigers up 16-6. The shot also drew a foul on Terquavian Smith, which was immediately followed by a technical foul on N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts, who was assisted back to the Wolfpack bench by an assistant coach after an exchange with an official. Galloway converted at the line, while Hunter Tyson converted both of his shots at the line, resulting in a six-point play for the Tigers that capped a 9-0 run. Moments later the Tigers would widen their lead to 28-13 after an R.J. Godfrey layup, which prompted a timeout from Keatts. State would go on a 7-2 run with just under seven minutes to go before intermission, but Galloway was fouled again beyond the three-point line. A free throw conversion put Clemson up 40-22. N.C. State forward D.J. Burns would score the next seven points for the home team, but Galloway would knock down another basket from long range with 1:41 left to put Clemson up 50-29. P.J. Hall would follow with a jump-hook and seconds later Josh Beadle would close the period with a jumper to send the Tigers into intermission up 54-29. The Pack did not put up much resistance in the second half and was at no point a threat to mount a serious rally. With 9:09 left, a Chase Hunter layup gave Clemson a 30-point cushion at 79-49. A Jarkel Joiner basket from long range with 4:10 left cut Clemson's lead to 21 at 88-67, but Ian Schieffelin would respond on the next possession with a putback to give the Tigers 90 points for just the fifth time this season.