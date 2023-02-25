Clemson makes a statement in Raleigh with 96-71 win over N.C. State
Clemson put together its most impressive first-half performance of the season Saturday, scoring 54 points and carrying a 25-point lead over N.C. State into halftime in front of a stunned crowd at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Tigers, who never trailed, would not relent in the second half en route to a dominating 96-71 win over the Wolfpack.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, as Clemson (21-8, 13-5) not only maintained sole possession of fourth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings but also kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Brevin Galloway, who had 20 points by halftime, led the Tigers with a game-high 28 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
Galloway drilled one of his four three-pointers just under four minutes in, putting the Tigers up 16-6. The shot also drew a foul on Terquavian Smith, which was immediately followed by a technical foul on N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts, who was assisted back to the Wolfpack bench by an assistant coach after an exchange with an official. Galloway converted at the line, while Hunter Tyson converted both of his shots at the line, resulting in a six-point play for the Tigers that capped a 9-0 run.
Moments later the Tigers would widen their lead to 28-13 after an R.J. Godfrey layup, which prompted a timeout from Keatts.
State would go on a 7-2 run with just under seven minutes to go before intermission, but Galloway was fouled again beyond the three-point line. A free throw conversion put Clemson up 40-22.
N.C. State forward D.J. Burns would score the next seven points for the home team, but Galloway would knock down another basket from long range with 1:41 left to put Clemson up 50-29. P.J. Hall would follow with a jump-hook and seconds later Josh Beadle would close the period with a jumper to send the Tigers into intermission up 54-29.
The Pack did not put up much resistance in the second half and was at no point a threat to mount a serious rally.
With 9:09 left, a Chase Hunter layup gave Clemson a 30-point cushion at 79-49.
A Jarkel Joiner basket from long range with 4:10 left cut Clemson's lead to 21 at 88-67, but Ian Schieffelin would respond on the next possession with a putback to give the Tigers 90 points for just the fifth time this season.
The Tigers shot 59.6-percent from the floor and drilled 10-of-19 (52.6%) from long range, while also converting 19-of-24 (79.2%) at the foul line.
Hall (20), Tyson (12) and Hunter (15) joined Galloway in scoring double figures. Tyson, who entered the contest ranked 14th nationally in double-doubles, added a game-high 11 rebounds.
N.C. State shot just 41.7% and hit 8-of-24 (33.3%) from three-point range. State was 13-of-20 (65%) at the line. Burns led the Pack with 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting.
The Tigers have now won five in a row over the Pack and taken six of the last seven meetings.
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is now 13-10 all-time versus the Pack.
Clemson will remain on the road on Tuesday, February 28, with a trip to Charlottesville to face No. 6 Virginia (21-5, 13-4). The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET tip and will be televised by the ACC Network.
