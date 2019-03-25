Clemson makes big impression on top tight end target
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson appears to have made a profound first impression on a priority tight end target.
Port Huron (Mich.) Northern's Braiden McGregor visited Clemson a week ago as part of a swing to five southern schools during his spring break.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news