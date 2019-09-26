Clemson visit makes promising QB "feel good"
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson brought in one of the top young quarterbacks to its major recruiting weekend earlier this month.
Carrollton (Ga.) sophomore M.J. Morris took in the Tigers’ victory against Texas A&M with his father.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news