True freshman Al-Amir Dawes led all Tigers Wednesday with 18 points. (US Presswire)

In what amounted to a 3-point shooting contest for most of the game, the two teams combined for 58 attempts, making just 18. Both teams entered with 15-15 records, looking to keep their postseason berths alive. Miami defeated Clemson 73-68 in overtime on the road on New Year's Eve and this game was every bit as tight with neither team leading by more than seven points until Clemson took over late. The Tigers outscored Miami 16-11 in the final four minutes.