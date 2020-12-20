TigerIllustrated - Clemson moves to No. 2, will face No. 3 Ohio State in Sugar Bowl

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

The College Football Playoff selection committee has pegged Clemson No. 2 in its latest poll, released Sunday, meaning the Tigers will now return to New Orleans (La.) to the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Clemson Tigers (10-1, 9-1), fresh off winning their 20th Atlantic Coast Conference championship in school history, officially punched their ticket to the College Football Playoffs on Sunday. It marked the sixth consecutive year the Tigers have landed a seat at the table in the playoffs.

The Tigers will face No. 3-ranked Ohio State (6-0) in the Mercedes Benz SuperDome on Friday, January 1, 2021. The Buckeyes officially wrapped up the Big Ten Championship with a 22-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

ALSO SEE: Clemson signees | Clemson's junior commitments | Late-week Recruiting Insider | Clemson is back

The Tigers and Buckeyes have met four times previously with the Tigers winning each matchup. The two teams last met last December - a 29-23 Clemson victory in the Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal).

Clemson last played in the Sugar Bowl last January, falling to LSU, which claimed the 2019 National Championship. Clemson made its Sugar Bowl debut on New Year’s Day in 1959. That year, Clemson, champion of the ACC at 8-2, was invited to play the nation’s No. 1 team, LSU, in the 25th Sugar Bowl to conclude the 1958 season. Clemson returned to the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2017 season, when it faced Alabama in a College Football Playoff national semifinal.

Clemson will be making a bowl appearance for the 16th consecutive year, adding to its current school record that began in 2005. In total, it will be Clemson’s 47th bowl appearance, with the Tigers holding a current 25-21 all-time record in bowl play.

No. 1 Alabama (11-0) will face No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1) in the Capital One Rose Bowl in Arlington, TX.

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!