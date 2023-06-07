Just over a year ago, the elephant in the room was how Clemson's football program was confronting NIL.

At the time it seemed like Dabo Swinney and his assistant coaches were handling it pretty well. Then the summer months of 2022 brought a recruiting surge that made Clemson a bit of a sensation at that time.

Yet outsiders were still reasonably seeking some precision on how Clemson was defining its philosophy on NIL.

This NIL and portal world is still new, and ever changing. The onset of the former came a mere two summers ago.

And now?

Here's maybe the best way to articulate how and where the line is drawn where it relates to Clemson currently ...

CLEMSON, NIL AND RECRUITING (For subscribers-only)

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special FREE MEMBERSHIP until August Camp!

Just sign up HERE for your FREE MEMBERSHIP to receive unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com!