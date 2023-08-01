The 2023 ACC Preseason Poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tigers went 11-3 last year, posting their 12th consecutive double-digit win season while winning the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game.

Clemson is favored to win the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference football title for the eighth time in the last nine years, according to a preseason poll of 176 media voters.

Clemson was predicted as the 2023 ACC champion on 103 ballots. Coming off a 10-3 season and a win in the Cheez-It Bowl, Florida State racked up 67 first-place votes. North Carolina (5) and NC State (1) also earned first-place votes.

Clemson paced all teams with 2,370 points, while Florida State held the second slot with 2,304 points. North Carolina was third with 1,981 points, and NC State nabbed fourth with 1,662 points.

The next three teams were tightly bunched, with Miami in fifth with 1,553 points and Duke and Pitt tied for sixth with 1,511 points apiece.

Louisville (1,344) was eighth in the preseason prognostications, while Wake Forest (1,181) took ninth. The 10 through 14 spots were held by Syracuse (826), Virginia Tech (678), Georgia Tech (633), Boston College (561) and Virginia (365).

The 2023 ACC schedule features a new scheduling model, which eliminates divisions. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage.

2023 ACC PREASEASON POLL

1. Clemson (103), 2370

2. Florida State (67), 2304

3. North Carolina (5), 1981

4. NC State (1), 1662

5. Miami, 1553

T6. Duke, 1511

T6. Pitt, 1511

8. Louisville, 1344

9. Wake Forest, 1181

10. Syracuse, 826

11. Virginia Tech, 678

12. Georgia Tech, 633

13. Boston College, 561

14. Virginia, 365

