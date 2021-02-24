TigerIllustrated - Clemson notches 14th win in 60-39 victory at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Putting on perhaps its best defensive performance of the season, Clemson returned to action following a COVID-19 shutdown and throttled Wake Forest on Wednesday. Taking the court 12 days after their previous game, the Tigers showed no signs of rust defensively, defeating the Demon Deacons 60-39 at LJVM Coliseum. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! It marked the 11th time in Head Coach Brad Brownell’s tenure that the Tigers held an opponent to less than 40 points in a game. It also marked the 50th time a team has scored less than 50 during the same time period. Box score | VIDEO: Brad Brownell Postgame Presser | VIDEO: Clemson - Wake Highlights | VIDEO: Clemson - Wake Condensed game Clemson (14-5, 8-5) shot 43.5 percent from the field, but the story of the game was the dominance by the Tiger defense, as Wake Forest (6-12, 3-12) was limited to a 25.5 percent field goal percentage. Offensively, the Tigers knocked down seven 3-pointers, made 13-of-15 free throws and scored 24 points in the paint. In addition, Clemson won the rebounding battle 40-22 and tallied 23 points off the bench.

Clemson's Alex Hemenway posted a team-high 17 points Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. (Getty)

Speaking of bench production, Alex Hemenway served as Clemson's leading scorer in the rout, collecting 17 points in a reserve role. He made 5-of-6 shots from beyond the arc and was 6-of-7 from the floor. Aamir Simms recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Nick Honor finished with 11 points and six assists. Hunter Tyson chipped in nine points to go along with his 10 boards. For Wake Forest, Daivien Williamson scored a team-high 16 points. The Demon Deacons took a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers quickly rattled off seven straight points. Hemenway and Honor both hit from deep in the early goings, helping Clemson garner a 20-11 advantage. Soon afterward, a Hemenway triple from the top of the key placed the Tigers ahead by 10, and that point differential was stretched to 14 heading into halftime, with Clemson leading Wake Forest 29-15 at the break. On the Tigers' final possession of the first half, Tyson threw down an emphatic dunk after receiving a pass from Honor.