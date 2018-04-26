THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson is hoping to get a linebacker commitment Friday and then a visit from his teammate not too much later.
Malvern (Penn.) Prep offensive lineman Jake Hornibrook picked up a Clemson offer Wednesday during a phone conversation with line coach Robbie Caldwell.
