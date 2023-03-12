This brought no great or even small controversy nationally, because from the outside looking in the Tigers' case was flimsy thanks to the bad losses (to Louisville, Loyola-Chicago and South Carolina) and the exceptionally weak non-conference schedule rank (as it turns out, Joe Lunardi was onto something on that count).

As it turned out Clemson wasn't even in the first three out. Another punch in the gut came when the committee revealed that North Carolina was closer to being the ACC's sixth team in.

But in the 42-some hours that unfolded from Friday night's loss to Virginia to this evening's bracket reveal, he held out hope that the humans in the selection committee room would take a closer look and see the light.

Yeah, he knew there was a legitimate chance his team wouldn't be included in the NCAA Tournament field.

CLEMSON -- Brad Brownell has had some tough moments over a head-coaching career that began in 2002, but it's hard to imagine many tougher than this.

But closer to Clemson, closer to that group of coaches and players who racked up a long list of accomplishments this season that most certainly stand out amid the meager backdrop of the school's basketball history?

This is going to be tough to get over. Not just for Brownell and everyone inside the program, but plenty of fans outside who watched this team closely and were captivated by P.J. Hall, Hunter Tyson and others achieving some resounding things this year.

When glancing at the following marks in their favor, it just doesn't compute that the season doesn't end in the NCAA Tournament:

A 23-10 record and 14-6 in the ACC.

Six ACC wins by 20 or more points.

Three wins over No. 11 seed N.C. State (by 26, 25 and 14 points)

Wins over three other teams in the field (Duke, Penn State, Pitt), including on the road against Pitt.

A double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

A No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament.

An appearance in the semifinals in the ACC Tournament.

Less than two weeks ago Clemson still had a chance of winning the ACC's regular-season title.

The fact that this all adds up to Clemson going to the NIT -- like we said, it doesn't compute or comport with what we're used to that long list of accomplishments normally translating into.

Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg of ESPN mounted a campaign last week in support of Clemson, pronouncing it absurd that the Tigers were even a bubble team.

But the most recent of the ugly losses, a 10-point defeat at Louisville on Feb. 18, ended up costing this team dearly.

The Tigers followed that up by stomping Syracuse at home and then going to N.C. State and making a major statement with a 96-71 trouncing of the Wolfpack.

Three days later Clemson went to Virginia and couldn't handle the Cavaliers' stifling defensive pressure, though the Tigers did stay in it until the end before losing 64-57.

After that game, Brownell lit into his team pretty forcefully in the locker room. He pointed out the Tigers' small margin for error, the fact that time was running out for them to make a convincing case.

Of course there are varying definitions of "convincing case."

When you smash N.C. State a third time in Greensboro, it feels like that meets the definition.

Brownell and his team learned otherwise Sunday evening.

And the pain from this lesson is going to last a long time.

