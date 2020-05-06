Clemson patiently building another top five recruiting class
Stationary did not mean inert.
Since the pandemic restrictions hit in mid-March, a couple of other schools have experienced recruiting flurries.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Ohio State added five four-stars and seven total commitments in a one-month span to create a considerable buffer atop the Rivals.com national recruiting class rankings. Gasp, another ACC school – UNC – jumped Clemson with three more commitments last month.
Tennessee is staking claim to be the new quarantine queen, having picked up seven commitments in little more than a week, with more expected in the immediate future.
Yes, recruiting momentum is real.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news