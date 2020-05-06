Stationary did not mean inert.

Since the pandemic restrictions hit in mid-March, a couple of other schools have experienced recruiting flurries.

Ohio State added five four-stars and seven total commitments in a one-month span to create a considerable buffer atop the Rivals.com national recruiting class rankings. Gasp, another ACC school – UNC – jumped Clemson with three more commitments last month.

Tennessee is staking claim to be the new quarantine queen, having picked up seven commitments in little more than a week, with more expected in the immediate future.

Yes, recruiting momentum is real.