News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 10:04:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson patiently building another top five recruiting class

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Stationary did not mean inert.

Since the pandemic restrictions hit in mid-March, a couple of other schools have experienced recruiting flurries.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Ohio State added five four-stars and seven total commitments in a one-month span to create a considerable buffer atop the Rivals.com national recruiting class rankings. Gasp, another ACC school – UNC – jumped Clemson with three more commitments last month.

Tennessee is staking claim to be the new quarantine queen, having picked up seven commitments in little more than a week, with more expected in the immediate future.

Yes, recruiting momentum is real.

Clemson hopes to get one more on-campus visit out of Plantation (Fla.) five-star defensive back James Williams.
Clemson hopes to get one more on-campus visit out of Plantation (Fla.) five-star defensive back James Williams. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}