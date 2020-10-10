FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON | Ahead of tonight's top 10 showdown in Death Valley between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami, Clemson's athletics department has released the following names of players who will not be available for the game.

OL Kaleb Boateng

LB David Cote

S Peter Cote

WR Hampton Earle

DE Justin Foster

DT Darnell Jefferies

LB Matthew Maloney

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

TE Luke Price

WR Justyn Ross

