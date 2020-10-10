Clemson players not available for Miami game
CLEMSON | Ahead of tonight's top 10 showdown in Death Valley between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami, Clemson's athletics department has released the following names of players who will not be available for the game.
LB David Cote
S Peter Cote
WR Hampton Earle
LB Matthew Maloney
TE Luke Price
WR Justyn Ross
