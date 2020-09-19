Clemson players not available for The Citadel game
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP AT FANATICS: Click HERE to check out more fall apparel and the new Nike Shoes.
CLEMSON -- The following Clemson football players will not take the field later today when the No. 1-ranked Tigers face The Citadel in Death Valley.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The availability list below was released by Clemson shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
ALSO SEE: What we will be watching for today | The Final Word | What Clemson's coaches have told us this week | Clemson's verbal commitments
Clemson players not available Saturday
DT Tyler Davis
WR Hamp Greene
S Jake Herbstreit
WR Tye Herbstreit
TE Luke Price
WR Justyn Ross
QB James Talton
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP AT FANATICS: Click HERE to check out more fall apparel and the new Nike Shoes.