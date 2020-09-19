 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Monday Insider
football

Clemson players not available for The Citadel game

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- The following Clemson football players will not take the field later today when the No. 1-ranked Tigers face The Citadel in Death Valley.

The availability list below was released by Clemson shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Clemson players not available Saturday

DT Tyler Davis

DE Justin Foster

CB Mario Goodrich

WR Hamp Greene

S Jake Herbstreit

WR Tye Herbstreit

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

TE Luke Price

WR Justyn Ross

WR Brannon Spector

QB James Talton

DE Xavier Thomas

OL Mason Trotter

CB LeAnthony Williams

