Clemson pushing for Florida defensive tackle
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson paid its first spring evaluation visit last week to a priority defensive line target.
Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis drew a stop from line coach Todd Bates, who also serves as his area recruiter.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news