This highly-regarded Florida offensive lineman has now been on Clemson's campus multiple times, most recently this past weekend to take in the Tigers' win over Notre Dame.

An avid outdoorsman, he's raked in plenty of major offers to date with more on the way. As for where Clemson stands? We've got the latest on his recruitment here as well as his weekend visit to Upstate, South Carolina.

CLEMSON RAISES STOCK WITH OFFERED FLORIDA LINEMAN (For subscribers-only)

