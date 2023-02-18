Box score

CLEMSON -- Cam Cannarella’s double in the eighth inning plated the go-ahead run in Clemson’s 3-2 win over Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the series and improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Bearcats fell to 0-2. The victory was Erik Bakich’s 400th win as a head coach.

The Bearcats plated a run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning, then Clemson threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out and runners on first and second, Blake Wright belted a ball to deep left field, but Tommy Reifler made a diving catch on the terrace to rob Wright of an extra-base hit. His throw back to the infield doubled off the runner at second base to end the inning.