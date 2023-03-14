The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series and won their sixth game in a row, improved to 11-6, while the Cougars fell to 11-5. The two teams conclude the season series on March 28 in Columbia, S.C.

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers scored three runs in the eighth inning in their 4-3 victory over College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cougars took advantage of two one-out walks in the third inning to score the game’s first run, then they doubled their lead in the fourth inning on Tanner McCallister’s solo homer.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning, when Cooper Ingle laced a run-scoring double to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Trotter Harlan’s two-out double scored a run and doubled the Cougar lead in the seventh inning.

In the eighth inning, Ingle lined another run-scoring double, then Will Taylor reached on an infield single that scored the tying run. An error on the play allowed the go-ahead run to score.

Nick Hoffmann (2-1) earned the win in relief, while Jackson Lindley pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the season. Ethan Darden got the start for the Tigers, allowing two hits and one earned run in 2.1 innings. Nick Clayton (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER), Joe Allen, Reed Garris (0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) and Willie Weiss joined Hoffmann and Lindley in drawing relief work.

Taylor and Benjamin Blackwell joined Ingle in adding two hits apiece. Riley Bertram also added a hit. The Cougars outhit the Tigers 10-7.

William Privette (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers open ACC play against Duke in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

