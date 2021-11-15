 TigerIllustrated - Clemson reaches out to late-rising Florida defensive tackle
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 10:46:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Clemson reaches out to late-rising Florida defensive tackle

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson has jumped in on a late-rising defensive tackle for this recruiting class.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons' Ahmad Moten told Tigerillustrated.com that he hopes to attend Saturday's noon game against Wake Forest on an unofficial visit.

"I'm going to try to be up there next week," Moten said. "But we'll see."

{{ article.author_name }}