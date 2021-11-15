Clemson reaches out to late-rising Florida defensive tackle

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

Clemson has jumped in on a late-rising defensive tackle for this recruiting class.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons' Ahmad Moten told Tigerillustrated.com that he hopes to attend Saturday's noon game against Wake Forest on an unofficial visit.

"I'm going to try to be up there next week," Moten said. "But we'll see."