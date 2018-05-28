Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Clemson (S.C.) Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Monday.

The Tigers (45-14) face No. 4 seed Morehead State (37-24) in their opening game, while No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (31-25) and No. 3 seed St. John's (39-15) round out the regional field. Both Vanderbilt and St. John's played in the 2017 Clemson Regional.

It marks Clemson's 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in the nation, and 31st in the last 32 years.