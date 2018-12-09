THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel & gear

For the fourth time in the last five years, Clemson is set to reel in a top 10-ranked recruiting class and another haul highlighted by multiple five-star acquisitions.

The Tigers will pick up additional commitments this month before acquiring more pledges in January prior to closing out the 2019 class on Wednesday, February 6, the second and final National Signing Day of the 2018-2019 recruiting cycle.