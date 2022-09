CLEMSON -- Last year Georgia presented a resounding affirmation that defense wins championships.

But Clemson provided a resounding affirmation that you need more than a great defense to contend for a championship.

It's not news to say the Tigers' offense needs to be much better for them to get back into the business of playing for the ultimate prize; that fact has been beaten into the ground since Clemson held off Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

A deeper layer that hasn't been covered as much is the importance of explosive plays to championship contention.