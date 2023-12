BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Eight acquisitions have come into the fold for Clemson this month. That's the Tigers' busiest December since having to begin backfilling spots after Brent Venables' departure two years ago and blows away their most additions in the month since Rivals.com went online in 1999.

In the first of two Christmas Day updates at Tigerillustrated.com, we have an inside look at the Clemson staff's very busy December in recruiting.

CLEMSON's BUSY DECEMBER IN RECRUITING (For subscribers-only)

***************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!