A week or so ago, I put this on the to-do list:

When Paul has some down time, carve out 30 minutes on his schedule to pick his brain on this dramatic recruiting turnabout. Or an hour for a podcast, if I'm feeling really greedy.

It's been quite the story, even for someone who pays attention to recruiting only casually.

Because even superficial observers of talent procurement have been inundated with the narrative that Dabo Swinney and Clemson have lost their fizz.

Is it sensible to wonder how the Swinney machine might adapt and evolve while traversing a landscape that no one envisioned just three years ago? Of course it is.