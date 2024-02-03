BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Two recruits had already exclaimed their new commitments aloud to Dabo Swinney at last weekend's Elite Retreat junior day when a very prominent target was asked by a bystander where he stood in the process.

There's still plenty of time at dinner, the prospect teased.

That recruit didn't wind up pulling the trigger, nor were expectations raised to anticipate he really would.

But the fact that he broached the joke, or maybe half-joke, about entertaining ending his courtship right then and there felt as if it provided validation to so many of the talking points regarding Clemson's relatively unique approach, an approach that has produced a lot of encouraging returns over the first few weeks of 2024.

