TigerIllustrated - Clemson's fast-moving in recruiting

The power of the paw has never been stronger.

That was our closing line to our last number of updates on Travis Etienne’s recruitment four years ago, and the phrase took on a life of its own thereafter.

Etienne had decommitted from Texas A&M entering his senior season, and Tennessee was battling Oregon going down the stretch. Then LSU and Clemson both entered the picture after Christmas, and Clemson again flexed its championship muscle to beat out the favored local flagship program.

That’s become a bit of a theme for Clemson’s best players, no?