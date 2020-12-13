 TigerIllustrated - Clemson's fast-moving in recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 08:13:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Clemson's fast-moving in recruiting

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

The power of the paw has never been stronger.

That was our closing line to our last number of updates on Travis Etienne’s recruitment four years ago, and the phrase took on a life of its own thereafter.

Etienne had decommitted from Texas A&M entering his senior season, and Tennessee was battling Oregon going down the stretch. Then LSU and Clemson both entered the picture after Christmas, and Clemson again flexed its championship muscle to beat out the favored local flagship program.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

That’s become a bit of a theme for Clemson’s best players, no?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}