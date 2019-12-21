THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's recruiting artistry is not confined to the recruiting of talent alone.

The real beauty of it is revealed between the ears of all that talent that's being stockpiled by Dabo Swinney and Co.

No system is going to be foolproof. Clemson, nor anyone, is ever going to bat 1.000 on high-character guys. But the Tigers seem to have mastered the art of collecting low-maintenance superstars.

This type of phenomenon doesn't just happen by chance, and the philosophy seems much easier talked about than applied.