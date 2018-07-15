THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In recent years Clemson's coaches have signed a higher volume of nationally regarded prospects, players who were either highly rated or highly sought after by many major programs during the recruiting process.

However, since coaches began evaluating talent well over 100 years ago, there have always been exceptions. 100 years from now, there will continue to be under-the-radar or sleeper prospects who go on to have extremely productive careers on the prep level and in some cases the National Football League.

In part eight of this series, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at some of the Clemson football program's most notable success stories from 1992 - 2017, highlighting over three-dozen former Tigers who earned a two-star rating out of high school but went on to become big producers on the college level.