In-state recruiting, while always characterized as important, hasn't been a centralized focus on Clemson's efforts through recent years -- and for justified reason.

Yet we're working through a hypothesis that the evolving college landscape of constant transfers and financially based decisions stands to increase the importance and quantity of in-state or even local pursuits in the coming cycles -- particularly for Dabo Swinney's program.

As long as Swinney is coach, we carry conviction that Clemson will foremost retain efforts to rely as much on high school recruiting and player development as the results allow. This is still college to Swinney, and we believe that differentiator will guide his personnel decision-making.

