Looking over Clemson's list of NFL combine invitees, you get a stronger sense of just how much was lost from the program:

DL Bryan Bresee

DE Myles Murphy

LB Trenton Simpson

DE K.J. Henry

TE Davis Allen

OL Jordan McFadden

WR Joseph Ngata

K B.T. Potter

Did a few of those guys fall well short of their potential, due to injuries or lack of fire in the belly or otherwise? No doubt.

