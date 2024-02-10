Clemson's momentum continues with 77-68 win over Syracuse
Heading into Saturday's game in New York, many wondered if Clemson would share the same fate as North Carolina, sleepwalking on the heels of an emotional victory.
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
As turnovers began to pile up, Joseph Girard ensured the Tigers took a different path.
ALSO SEE: Late-week Recruiting Insider | Friday Insider Recruiting Notes | Recruiting Big Board: Running Back | Swinney still standing | Clemson's verbal commitments
In the transfer's homecoming, Girard led the way with 18 points as the Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC) overcame Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 ACC), 77-68, at the JMA Wireless Dome.
With 47 seconds to go, Chase Hunter escaped a Syracuse trap and went the distance for a tough layup, putting the Tigers up seven. The Tigers didn't look back.
On an afternoon where the top story was Girard's return to Syracuse, turnovers became the most prominent headline.
On average, the Tigers gave up 10 turnovers per game. Against the Orange, Clemson more than doubled that total.
Syracuse took advantage of several careless passes, while picking off the ball in various passing outlets that led to easy baskets. The Orange finished with 15 points off of 21 Clemson turnovers.
Despite an offensive day plagued with miscues, Girard ensured his homecoming wasn't spoiled, going a near perfect 5-6 from the field, finishing with four three pointers.
Girard was able to put together timely shots that slowed down Syracuse's momentum, as well as cashed in on late free throws to eclipse 2,000 career points.
Clemson held a 37-24 advantage at the half.
In recent ACC play the Clemson bench has struggled to provide consistent contributions. Against the Orange, the Tigers found just enough from their reserves.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Led by Chauncey Wiggins and RJ Godfrey, Clemson added 12 points off the bench, providing sufficient offensive relief.
Offensively, four of the five Tiger starters recorded double figures in scoring on an afternoon where the visiting team shot 61-percent from the field.
PJ Hall scored 15 points, followed by Ian Schieffelin with 13 and Hunter with 10.
Jack Clark scored just five points in 29 minutes of work, but tied Hall with a game-high 10 rebounds.
With the win, Clemson records back to back wins in the ACC for the first time this season, moving to .500 in conference play.
The Orange shot just 39.7%. J.J. Starling and Chris Bell each added a team-high 16 points for the Orange.
Brad Brownell moves to 7-6 all-time against Syracuse.
Clemson will return to Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday, February 14, to host Miami. The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip and will air on ESPN2.
BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!