Clemson's Joe Girard (#11), a Glens Falls, NY native, played at Syracuse in each of the last four years, starting 123 games. (AP)

On an afternoon where the top story was Girard's return to Syracuse, turnovers became the most prominent headline. On average, the Tigers gave up 10 turnovers per game. Against the Orange, Clemson more than doubled that total. Syracuse took advantage of several careless passes, while picking off the ball in various passing outlets that led to easy baskets. The Orange finished with 15 points off of 21 Clemson turnovers. Despite an offensive day plagued with miscues, Girard ensured his homecoming wasn't spoiled, going a near perfect 5-6 from the field, finishing with four three pointers. Girard was able to put together timely shots that slowed down Syracuse's momentum, as well as cashed in on late free throws to eclipse 2,000 career points. Clemson held a 37-24 advantage at the half. In recent ACC play the Clemson bench has struggled to provide consistent contributions. Against the Orange, the Tigers found just enough from their reserves. Led by Chauncey Wiggins and RJ Godfrey, Clemson added 12 points off the bench, providing sufficient offensive relief. Offensively, four of the five Tiger starters recorded double figures in scoring on an afternoon where the visiting team shot 61-percent from the field. PJ Hall scored 15 points, followed by Ian Schieffelin with 13 and Hunter with 10.